Former Ravens owner Art Modell is on a list of 10 historical contributors who could go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class celebrating the 100th anniversary of the NFL.
A blue-ribbon panel of 25, including former Ravens general manager and Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome, will select three inductees from the contributors list on Jan. 8. The panel will also select 10 inductees from a list of 20 players and two inductees from a list of eight coaches. That group of 15 will be joined by the usual class of five modern-era figures selected by a committee of 48 media members, including at least one from each NFL city.
Modell, who brought pro football back to Baltimore when he moved the Browns from Cleveland after the 1995 season, was last a finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2013, the year after he died. His advocates, including current Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, argued he was deserving because of his 43 years as an NFL owner and his work building the league into the nation’s most valuable television property. But Modell’s candidacy faced opposition from some veteran media members who would not forgive him for relocating one of the NFL’s classic franchises or could not bring themselves to vote for an owner over deserving players.
This time, Modell, along with other contributors such as former NFL Films President Steve Sabol and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, will be judged by an entirely different group. Baltimore native and longtime New York Giants general manager George Young is also on the list of contributor candidates. Young is a Calvert Hall graduate, who coached at City and with the Baltimore Colts.