Modell, who brought pro football back to Baltimore when he moved the Browns from Cleveland after the 1995 season, was last a finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2013, the year after he died. His advocates, including current Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, argued he was deserving because of his 43 years as an NFL owner and his work building the league into the nation’s most valuable television property. But Modell’s candidacy faced opposition from some veteran media members who would not forgive him for relocating one of the NFL’s classic franchises or could not bring themselves to vote for an owner over deserving players.