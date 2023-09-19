Ravens place Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve in another blow to secondary

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens defensive back Ar'Darius Washington, pictured against the Texans on Sept. 10, will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a chest injury. (Terrance Williams/AP)

A day after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that the team was “not there yet” in terms of putting any of its players on injured reserve, they did just that with the secondary suffering yet another blow.

Baltimore placed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve with a chest injury Tuesday. He will miss at least the next four games.

The 23-year-old former undrafted free agent started as the Ravens’ slot cornerback in the first two games of the season, logging 95% of the defensive snaps there against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and 73% in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Through two games, he had 11 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack, and his loss is just the latest for a defensive backfield that has been besieged by injuries.

Already, the Ravens have been without safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (foot surgery), Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle surgery) and Trayvon Mullen (toe surgery). Humphrey could return soon after undergoing surgery in mid-August, while Damarion Williams is likely out until mid-October. Marcus Williams opted to not have surgery, Harbaugh said Monday, and also will not go on injured reserve, an indication that he could be back in the next 2 to 3 weeks. Mullen, meanwhile, is out for the season.

Washington’s injury was also just one of a few from the Ravens’ win in Cincinnati.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh each suffered an ankle injury against the Bengals; Harbaugh said that Oweh’s was a sprain. He declined to discuss specifics of the injuries, though Oweh was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot, while Beckham watched the second half from the sideline in street clothes.

With Washington sidelined, veteran slot cornerback Arthur Maulet would likely be first in line to replace him after being inactive the first two weeks. Maulet signed with the Ravens in July but missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury.

In a related move, the Ravens signed center Sam Mustipher to the 53-man roster Tuesday. Mustipher, who was elevated from the practice squad and started Sunday against the Bengals for the injured Tyler Linderbaum, filled Washington’s open spot.