Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington breaks foot, out for season; OLB Daelin Hayes could return this season

Washington, an undrafted rookie out of TCU, played in three games, including the team’s 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Though he lined up for just seven defensive snaps, he was an option at both safety and slot corner, and his injury further diminished the Ravens’ secondary depth. Marlon Humphrey was the only member of the team’s usual cornerback rotation not to miss practice time because of an injury over the past week.