Suspended WR Antonio Brown ‘could fit’ in Ravens’ locker room, cousin Marquise Brown says

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has said the Ravens “need” a wide receiver like Antonio Brown in their locker room. The free agent’s cousin in Baltimore seems to agree.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the Ravens’ top draft pick in 2019, said Wednesday that the former Pittsburgh Steelers star “could fit in this locker room,” even if he won’t be eligible to play for a while. The NFL announced Friday that it had suspended Antonio Brown for eight games without pay for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
“He’s a guy that’s going to bring the best out of you,” Marquise Brown said in a conference call. “He’s a guy that’s competitive, and he’s going to go out there and give 100%, and seeing that stuff’s going to make other guys want to do the same.”
Antonio Brown has not played since Week 2 last season, with off-field issues forcing ugly exits from the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots last year. The NFL investigated an accusation of sexual misconduct by an artist who worked with Brown in 2017, and Brown pleaded no contest in June to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges.
A separate league investigation into Brown is reportedly ongoing and could result in a longer suspension. His former trainer filed a lawsuit last year alleging that she was sexually assaulted. Brown, who met with NFL investigators, has said their sexual relationship was consensual.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday, the day before Brown was suspended, that any consideration of signing Brown is “not really a conversation that you have until he’s available to sign.” General manager Eric DeCosta also has remained vague about the Ravens’ interest, saying he would keep his thoughts about Brown “in-house.”
Marquise Brown, who’s worked out with Antonio since he starred at Oklahoma, said his cousin has set an example to follow for offseason conditioning and self-improvement. From 2013 to 2018, Antonio Brown posted six straight seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards, the most all time.
“I know he’s a guy that’s going to push you,” Marquise Brown said. “And he’s a guy that takes care of his body. So I learned a lot about him just about making sure that everything is right. Even when you’re not injured, always work on yourself and always better yourself.”