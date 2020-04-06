Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on potential interest in Antonio Brown: ‘I think I’ll just leave that one alone'

The Ravens’ front office hasn’t been linked to free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, but their star players have.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown working out last week with Brown, a fellow Broward County native and cousin of Marquise, and the team’s need for impact wide receivers, general manager Eric DeCosta was asked Monday about the workouts and the Ravens’ potential interest.
DeCosta, as expected, didn’t say much.
“Those are in-house things. Those are my feelings, personal feelings, about that situation,” DeCosta said during the Ravens’ predraft conference call. "I don’t really feel the need to share that with you all right now.
“And as far as free-agent players, we wouldn’t talk about those guys right now. It doesn’t really serve any purpose for us to talk about players that are available right now. There’s really no benefit to do that, so I think I’ll just leave that one alone.”
Brown, who hasn’t played since Week 2 last season, now faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. The NFL is also investigating accusations of rape and sexual assault against Brown made in a civil lawsuit last year by his former trainer.
Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers who turns 32 in July, has since filed a countersuit.
