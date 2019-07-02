Former Ravens quarterback Anthony Wright hospitalized after shooting

Former Ravens quarterback Anthony Wright was hospitalized Monday after being shot “multiple” times, North Carolina police said.

Witnesses told police in Concord, N.C., that Wright was shot after an argument with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend Monday afternoon. Wright was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, police said, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of William "Willie" Moses Hooker Jr. on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Wright, 43, spent four years in Baltimore, missing the 2004 season after right shoulder surgery. In 16 appearances and 14 starts over 2003 and 2005, he went 7-7 overall, completing 258 of his 444 attempts for 2,781 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing 17 interceptions.

In his most memorable win, starting for an injured Kyle Boller in 2003, he threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-41 comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Ravens won five of Wright's seven starts that season to clinch a playoff appearance before losing to the Tennessee Titans, 20-17, in the AFC wild-card round.

Wright, who played collegiately at South Carolina, also went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants, with whom he won Super Bowl XLII as a backup. He finished his career with 3,590 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 54.9 completion percentage.

CAPTION Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst talks about his recovery from foot surgery and how he feels going into this season. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst talks about his recovery from foot surgery and how he feels going into this season. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about offense, the Ring of Honor, and several players. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun videeo) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about offense, the Ring of Honor, and several players. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun videeo)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer