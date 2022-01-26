Anthony Levine Sr., a ‘forever Raven,’ announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons

“Tough, smart, persistent and dependable, Anthony represents the very best of what it means to be a Raven,” Harbaugh said in a statement Wednesday. “A relentless competitor and man of high character, Anthony poured every part of himself into the team. He worked tirelessly to become one of the NFL’s best special teams players, and he could always be relied upon to contribute at a high level on defense — no matter the role he was asked to play.”