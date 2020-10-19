Ravens CB Anthony Averett will miss ‘five or six weeks’ with injury; others set to return soon

“He gets better all the time," Harbaugh said Oct. 5. "He has a really good man-cover skill set. He understands the zone coverages now. He tackles. Yes, he’s doing a real good job, and yet, he can still be a lot better as he continues to tighten up his technique, and his eyes, and some of his footwork things. So I’m really happy with Anthony right now. He’s playing well.”