Ravens announce Baltimore native Greg Davis as new PA announcer

The Ravens announced Tuesday that Greg Davis will take over as the team’s new public address announcer, starting Sunday for the team’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
He replaces Bruce Cunningham, the team’s PA announcer since 1999 who stepped down from the position in August.
A Baltimore native, Davis has served as the PA announcer for Navy athletics since 2000, according to the Ravens website. He has called games for sports such as football, men’s and women’s basketball, and lacrosse.
Davis attended Annapolis High School and grew up a Baltimore Colts fan until the team left town and the Ravens arrived in 1996, according to the site.
This article will be updated.