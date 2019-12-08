Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (right knee) and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) suffered injuries during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and were ruled doubtful to return in the second half.
Both players left the sideline to walk to the locker room in the second quarter. With Levine, a contributor on defense and special teams, out of the game, safety Chuck Clark lined up as the punt protector in the second quarter.
Andrews entered Sunday’s game with a team-leading 53 receptions for 693 yards and seven touchdowns.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled in the first half without Andrews, completing five of 10 passes for 61 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The interception was Jackson’s first since Week 5.
But on the third play of the second half, Jackson threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst, giving the Ravens a 17-6 lead.
The Ravens took a 17-9 lead after a 47-yard field goal from Bills kicker Steven Hauschka.