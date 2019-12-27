Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) and rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (chest) and Jimmy Smith (groin), as well as safety Earl Thomas III (knee/hand) are also questionable.
Running back Mark Ingram II (calf) has been ruled out. With the Ravens having secured the AFC’s top seed, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Ingram, Thomas, quarterback Lamar Jackson, guard Marshal Yanda and defensive tackle Brandon Williams won’t play against the Steelers. He refused to divulge which additional starters would not play in the regular-season finale.
“There’s going to be seven inactives. That’s the way we’ll go,” Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “We’ll have the injury things in terms of who can make it to the game, who can’t, [it] will factor in. So we’ll just have to factor all that in between now and Sunday.”
The Steelers, who need a win and loss by the Tennessee Titans to make the playoffs, ruled out running back James Conner (quad) and center Maurkice Pouncy (knee).
Extra points
>> Harbaugh said he has not yet planned to account for teams who may want to interview offensive coordinator Greg Roman or defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale for head-coaching vacancies during the Ravens’ bye week.
“We’ll just take it as it goes,” Harbaugh said. “That’s something that will be a window next week to do that, according to whatever the rules are. I don’t even know the actual rule, to be honest with you, I haven’t looked at it. But whatever it is, that’s the way we’ll do it and I’m very supportive of those guys in whatever opportunities they get.”
>> Inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor left Friday’s practice after he appeared to have a disagreement with Harbaugh. Onwuasor did not return during the open portion of practice to the media. Harbaugh declined to comment on the situation, calling it an “internal matter.”