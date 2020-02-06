Ravens re-sign offensive tackle Andre Smith to one-year deal

The Ravens have re-signed offensive tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The terms of the deal were not immediately known.
Smith, 33, joined the team days before the Ravens’ AFC divisional-round loss to the Tennessee Titans last month but was not active for the game. The former first-round draft pick started five games for the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and last appeared in a Week 10 loss to the Ravens. The Bengals released him Nov. 30.
According to Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed three sacks in 169 pass-block snaps and committed three penalties in 254 snaps overall last season. With enough playing time to qualify, his player rating would have ranked among that of the worst tackles on the analytics website.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Smith has appeared in 116 career games, including 98 starts, most of them with the Bengals. With veteran lineman James Hurst a potential salary cap casualty this offseason, Smith could step into his role as the top backup for Pro Bowl tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr.