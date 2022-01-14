Ravens TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker, PR Devin Duvernay named to AP All-Pro team

“When we go out there as a group and as a team, we know one thing: We’re putting one of the best players on our team in position to make the kick,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said last month. “Every time he goes out there, that’s what is going to happen. He’s human like everyone else, but I don’t think there’s any sign of relief. He’s earned the respect over the years of his peers and other coaches. This is just what he does. He works very hard at trying to be the best and trying to keep himself at the top of the league.”