Ravens cut guard Alex Lewis after he passes physical

Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis, a former starter expected to compete for snaps at left guard this preseason, announced Monday morning that he had been released.
The news comes two days after Lewis, who started training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list while recovering from offseason shoulder injury, had passed his physical.
“Thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for drafting me back in 2016 and giving me an opportunity to play in the NFL,” Lewis wrote on Instagram. “It has been a memorable three years. Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along the way. Loved the atmosphere of Baltimore and the amazing fans that supported us! Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! ‘As one door closes another opens.’ "
The team has not yet commented on Lewis. Coach John Harbaugh will address reporters after Monday’s joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While Lewis’ decision to rehabilitate away from the team this offseason seemed to displease Ravens officials, he had been a fixture at training camp recently, watching offensive line drills off to the side. Harbaugh said early in camp that Lewis “looks good. He’s strong. He’s over 320 pounds. Everything looks stable.”
But injuries limited the former fourth-round pick to just 20 games (18 starts) over his first three seasons, and the Ravens will save over $2 million in salary cap space with his release.
At left guard, the competition remains unchanged. Third-year player Jermaine Eluemunor and rookie Ben Powers have taken repetitions there with the first-team offense at camp, with incumbent starter James Hurst often helping elsewhere. Harbaugh indicated Thursday that the team is still looking for a breakthrough player.
“We don’t have a starter there, and who would you want me to put in there?" he said.
After Monday, it won’t be Lewis.