Ravens remember late teammate Alex Collins’ ‘bright spirit,’ rapid ascent from practice squad

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens' #34 Alex Collins gains five yards on a third quarter carry as he is brought down by Bengals #52 Brandon Bell.

Marlon Humphrey struggled to make sense of how a man one year his elder, who sprinted through special teams drills by his side, was suddenly gone.

“Life is really real; you never think about a guy that was just in the league … that life could end so soon,” Humphrey said, processing the death of former Ravens running back Alex Collins. “He was a funny teammate. He made everybody laugh. I just want to encourage everyone who’s listening to tell your people you love them. You truly never know.”

Advertisement

Collins died in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, 13 days short of his 29th birthday.

“A.C., that was my boy; he was from Broward County, too,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “He was here my rookie year, and we was always chatting, playing around and stuff like that in the locker room. Great energy, great guy to be around. I’m just sorry for the loss, especially to his family.”

Advertisement

Tight end Mark Andrews offered his condolences as well. “I have a ton of great memories of Alex Collins,” he said. “He was a bright spirit, someone that was always happy, having fun — a great guy to have in the locker room. I’m deeply saddened by what happened.”

After he played his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks, Collins joined the Ravens’ practice squad in 2017 and needed just a week to push his way into the team’s game plan. He led the Ravens with 82 rushing yards in the third game of the season and finished with 973 for the year, winning fans with his hard-charging style on the field and his brilliant smile — accompanied by an Irish dance if you were lucky — off it.

“It was kind of crazy, his journey,” Humphrey said. “He was on the practice squad, and we were both running down on scout kickoff [drills] and you fast forward however many weeks later and he was about to have like 1,000 yards rushing. A lot of times, a practice squad guy might not think he’s going to be the starting running back in the same season. But to see that journey for him, it was like you really can start slow and end up where you want to be. … It can happen.”

Coach John Harbaugh remembered Collins’ irrepressible energy and his passion for Irish dance, which the running back studied — he dubbed himself “Mitch Finn” in that realm — and translated into his touchdown celebrations.

“He was a great guy.”



Head coach John Harbaugh opens his presser with heartfelt words regarding the passing of Alex Collins: pic.twitter.com/h14NgLXUmx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

“With the Irish dance, some people might make fun of me. Or listening to country music and being out there at the concerts, it might not be where people expect to see me,” the shy running back said in a 2017 interview. “But I enjoy it, experiencing new cultures. I’m just always chasing new experiences. Just the thought and possibility of, ‘Could I be able to do it?’ is enough to make me want to see if I could be great at something.”

This open spirit endeared him to those who knew him in Baltimore.

“From the bottom of our hearts as an organization — every player, every coach, Steve [Bisciotti] — we wish that family our utmost, heartfelt condolences,” Harbaugh said. “We loved having him here.”