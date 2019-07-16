Advertisement

Former Ravens RB Alex Collins says he had successful surgery on broken leg

By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 15, 2019 | 8:47 PM
The Ravens' Alex Collins returns a kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Former Ravens running back Alex Collins said on social media Monday that he has undergone successful surgery to fix a broken bone in his leg.

Collins said he suffered the injury two weeks ago, just a week after his trial on drug and weapon charges in Baltimore County Circuit Court was postponed June 24 and rescheduled.

The Ravens waived Collins on March 1, just hours after his car crashed about a mile from the team’s Owings Mills facility. Collins is charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, both felonies. His other two charges, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle, are misdemeanors.

“This past year has been a challenging one for me, but has also allowed me to look within and grow as a person," Collins wrote Monday in an Instagram post. “God has a plan for all of us and right now that includes me using what I’ve learned through every experience and pressing forward to the road ahead.”
This past year has been a challenging one for me, but has also allowed me to look within and grow as a person. God has a plan for all of us and right now that includes me using what I’ve learned through every experience and pressing forward to the road ahead. Two weeks ago I broke a bone in my leg and I underwent successful surgery. I refuse to be discouraged. Instead, I have faith and am optimistic about the process. I believe that all that has happened is making me physically and emotionally stronger, and is necessary for me to succeed in life. I have already begun the healing and rehab process, and I fully trust God’s plan for me. I look forward to getting back to playing football and doing what I love most. Thank you for everyone who has supported me. I’ll be back Irish dancing soon ☘️

Collins, who started the Ravens’ first 12 games last season before being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in early December and finishing just 411 rushing yards, was set to become a restricted free agent before his release. He remains unsigned.

