Former Ravens RB Alex Collins says he had successful surgery on broken leg

Former Ravens running back Alex Collins said on social media Monday that he has undergone successful surgery to fix a broken bone in his leg.
Collins said he suffered the injury two weeks ago, just a week after his trial on drug and weapon charges in Baltimore County Circuit Court was postponed June 24 and rescheduled.
The Ravens waived Collins on March 1, just hours after his car crashed about a mile from the team’s Owings Mills facility. Collins is charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, both felonies. His other two charges, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle, are misdemeanors.
“This past year has been a challenging one for me, but has also allowed me to look within and grow as a person," Collins wrote Monday in an Instagram post. “God has a plan for all of us and right now that includes me using what I’ve learned through every experience and pressing forward to the road ahead.”
Collins, who started the Ravens’ first 12 games last season before being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in early December and finishing just 411 rushing yards, was set to become a restricted free agent before his release. He remains unsigned.