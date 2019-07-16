Former Ravens RB Alex Collins says he had successful surgery on broken leg

View this post on Instagram

This past year has been a challenging one for me, but has also allowed me to look within and grow as a person. God has a plan for all of us and right now that includes me using what I’ve learned through every experience and pressing forward to the road ahead. Two weeks ago I broke a bone in my leg and I underwent successful surgery. I refuse to be discouraged. Instead, I have faith and am optimistic about the process. I believe that all that has happened is making me physically and emotionally stronger, and is necessary for me to succeed in life. I have already begun the healing and rehab process, and I fully trust God’s plan for me. I look forward to getting back to playing football and doing what I love most. Thank you for everyone who has supported me. I’ll be back Irish dancing soon ☘️