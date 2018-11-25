RB Alex Collins inactive against the Raiders; rookie Gus Edwards may get his first start

Running back Alex Collins became the third Ravens starter deactivated for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Collins, who did not practice Thursday because of a foot ailment but was a full participant Friday, joins quarterback Joe Flacco (right hip) and right tackle James Hurst (back) on the sideline.

That decision will likely open the door for undrafted rookie Gus Edwards to get the first start of his career at running back. In Sunday’s 24-21 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Edwards rushed for 115 yards for an average of 6.8 yards per touch, scored his first touchdown on an 11-yard run, and then added a two-point conversion in the third quarter.

The team also deactivated slot cornerback Tavon Young, who did not practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin injury before being limited Friday. But his absence may be compensated by the return of Maurice Canady, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday after recovering from a thigh injury and could play for the first time since the season opener on Sept. 9.

The Ravens scratched rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley, rookie defensive tackle Zach Sieler and outside linebacker Tim Williams (right ankle).

Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) is active despite sitting out Friday’s session and being limited Thursday. Defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) is also active.

Oakland deactivated offensive linemen Denver Kirkland, Justin Murray and Ian Silberman, defensive end Fadol Brown, wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee), cornerback Leon Hall (back) and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur.

