Trial for former Ravens RB Alex Collins, who faces felony gun and drug charges, to start Monday

Nearly four months after a morning car crash and arrest led to his release from the Ravens, former starting running back Alex Collins is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday in Baltimore County Circuit Court on drug and weapon charges.

Collins, 24, is charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, both felonies. His other two charges, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle, are misdemeanors.

The Ravens waived Collins on March 1, just hours after his car crashed about a mile from the team’s Owings Mills facility. According to charging documents, Collins had been driving a friend home from a party in Towson in his Chevrolet Corvette, which had expired tags, when the car slid off the road in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road and into a tree.

After an odor of marijuana at the scene of the crash prompted a search of Collins’ car, police said they found a clear glass jar containing about 5 ounces of marijuana as well as a black revolver. According to charging documents, Collins said he owned the handgun and told police he had other guns at his home. Police said they found two rifles and several hundred rounds of ammunition while executing a search warrant.

Collins maintained that the drugs in the car did not belong to him. According to charging documents, Collins’ friend, Tykheem Jaquon “TJ” Deundrea Dunaway, told police that the drugs belonged to Collins and that he did not know they were in the car until after the accident. Collins said he noticed Dunaway carrying the jar of marijuana as they left the party.

Charges of intent to distribute marijuana and possession of marijuana were dropped against Dunaway in late March, according to court records.

“There are disputed facts in this case, and we look forward to working that out,” Collins’ attorney, Andrew I. Alperstein, said after Collins was released on bail in early March. “Alex is a nice young man and has been a wonderful contributor to our community in Baltimore and I hope folks will give him the benefit of the doubt as the facts flesh out.”

After a breakout 2017 for the Ravens, his first year in Baltimore, Collins struggled last season. He was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in early December and finished the season with just 411 rushing yards. Collins started every game until Week 12 but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and didn't have a run of longer than 19 yards.

Before Collins’ release, his future with the Ravens was already unclear, as he was set to become a restricted free agent. About a month before training camps open across the NFL, he remains unsigned.

