Former Ravens running back Alex Collins pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges of possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.
Collins, 25, will serve 18 months of unsupervised probation. Felony charges of intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime were dropped.
Collins’ attorney did not return multiple phone calls.
The Ravens waived Collins on March 1, hours after his car crashed about a mile from the team’s Owings Mills facility. Collins was driving a friend home in his Chevrolet Corvette, which had expired tags, when the car slid off the road in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road and into a tree, according to charging documents. An odor of marijuana at the scene of the crash prompted police to search Collins’ car, where they said they found a clear glass jar containing about 5 ounces of marijuana as well as a black revolver.
Collins started the Ravens’ first 12 games of 2018 before being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in early December. He finished with 411 rushing yards and was set to become a restricted free agent before his release. In Week 5 of the 2019 NFL regular season, he remains unsigned after breaking his leg over the summer.