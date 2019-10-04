The Ravens waived Collins on March 1, hours after his car crashed about a mile from the team’s Owings Mills facility. Collins was driving a friend home in his Chevrolet Corvette, which had expired tags, when the car slid off the road in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road and into a tree, according to charging documents. An odor of marijuana at the scene of the crash prompted police to search Collins’ car, where they said they found a clear glass jar containing about 5 ounces of marijuana as well as a black revolver.