After jumping out of airplanes, Alejandro Villanueva jumps into a new role with the Ravens

NFL analysts have paid greater attention in recent seasons to the complexities a lineman faces when he flips sides. NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth compared it to a right-handed pitcher suddenly deciding to throw left-handed in a major league game. It was an issue for several teams this offseason, including the Ravens’ Week 3 opponent, the Detroit Lions. Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, struggled at right tackle after he starred primarily on the left side at Oregon. Though Sewell has graded well in his first two games, according to Pro Football Focus — and, like Villanueva, has returned to the left side after an injury to starter Taylor Decker — he has also said the transition was “not that easy.”