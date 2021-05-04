Ravens reportedly agree to 2-year deal with OT Alejandro Villanueva, a potential Orlando Brown Jr. replacement

The Ravens have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with free agent Alejandro Villanueva, including $8 million fully guaranteed, finding a potential replacement right tackle just 11 days after they traded away Pro Bowl starter Orlando Brown Jr.
The 6-foot-9, 320-pound Villanueva, who turns 33 in September, started 90 straight games from the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2015 to 2020. After not signing during the early waves of free agency, he visited the Ravens last month, just before they sent Brown and two draft picks to the Chiefs in exchange for four picks, including No. 31 overall.
But general manager Eric DeCosta took wide receiver Rashod Bateman and edge rusher Odafe Oweh with his Day 1 picks, and none of his six other selections was an offensive tackle. Asked Saturday whether he foresaw the Ravens addressing their depth at the position after the draft, DeCosta said, “We don’t have to play games until September,” an acknowledgment that more moves were possible.
“We’re confident that we’ll have a right tackle,” DeCosta said. “We’ll have a strong offensive line. The best guys are going to play. We have great competition, and we’ll be ready to play when the time comes.”
The timing was right Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, the NFL’s window for compensatory picks closed, allowing teams to sign free agents without affecting the league’s formula for calculating compensatory selections. With Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue having left Baltimore this offseason for big-money deals with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, the Ravens are expected to receive an additional two fourth-round picks in 2022.
Villanueva’s signing, then, helps the Ravens’ roster in the short and long term. Like guard Kevin Zeitler, whom the Ravens signed in March after he was released by the New York Giants, Villanueva is not expected to cost the Ravens a compensatory pick. And according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just three sacks on 724 pass-blocking snaps last season, a better rate than Brown in 2020. He also didn’t miss an offensive snap, playing a team-high 1,100.
But Villanueva’s role in Baltimore could be almost as different as, well, left and right. Even with All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanely recovering from a season-ending ankle injury, Villanueva is expected to compete for the vacant right tackle job with Tyre Phillips, who started at both right guard and right tackle as a rookie. Andre Smith, 34, who opted out of last season, is the team’s only other lineman with significant experience at tackle.
Villanueva, who protected Ben Roethlisberger’s blind side for six seasons in Pittsburgh, has little experience elsewhere. According to Sports Info Solutions, he has played just nine snaps at right tackle since 2015 — three in 2019 and six in 2020, none as a pass blocker. Switching sides can be challenging for linemen, who have to reorient themselves and tweak their footwork in their new role.
“I’m right-hand dominant,” NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman, said in an interview in February. “I can make a left-handed layup, but not as good as I can a right-handed layup. All the things that you try to do — whether you’re trying to learn something like put a fork in your left hand and try to eat, you can see how hungry you’re going to be at the end of your meal.”
The demands of the position are also far different in Baltimore. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (66.2%) passed at a higher rate than the Steelers (64.2%) last season; the Ravens, meanwhile, ran the ball at easily the NFL’s highest rate (55.9%). And while Roethlisberger led the NFL in shortest average time to throw (2.3 seconds after the snap), according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Jackson was fourth slowest among qualifying quarterbacks (2.98 seconds), partly owing to his scrambling ability.
The Ravens’ investment in their passing attack this offseason suggests coordinator Greg Roman envisions a more balanced offense in 2021, but DeCosta said in January that the team’s identity remains “a running team.” Villanueva graded out as a mediocre run blocker at left tackle last season, and Phillips was one of PFF’s lowest-rated linemen, with especially low marks for his run blocking.
Harbaugh remains optimistic about Phillips. “I think he’s going to be a really good tackle,” he said Saturday, noting that the 2020 third-round pick didn’t commit to football until late in his junior year of high school. “He’s young to the game, so I think he’s going to make major strides really fast. We’ll start with that, then we’ll go from there.”
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Villanueva, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and 2018, has long had Harbaugh’s respect. In 2017, he said the coach was among his “archrivals in the AFC North” who’d thanked him after a game for his military service; Villanueva was a captain in the U.S. Army who served three tours of duty in Afghanistan and earned a Bronze Star for valor before starting his NFL career.