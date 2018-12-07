Path to the playoffs: Which Week 14 games can help or hurt the Ravens?

Somewhere, somehow, Derrick Henry just delivered another stiff arm. His 99-yard run lives on after Thursday night’s spectacle, as do the Tennessee Titans’ wild-card chances.

With another win, this time over the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-9, the Titans (7-6) moved into the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff chase, just behind the Ravens — if only for a few days.

Tennessee's path to the postseason is not smooth. Far from it: With a 5-6 record in conference play and earlier losses to the Ravens (7-5), Miami Dolphins (6-6) and Indianapolis Colts (6-6), the Titans could be striding into tiebreakers they cannot win.

But with an accommodating schedule — only the New York Giants (4-8), Washington Redskins (6-6) and Colts are left — don’t count them out. They’re one of several teams still on the Ravens’ radar. Here’s where else they’ll be looking in Week 14.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. Sunday, CBS)

Before Tennessee’s win, the Dolphins were the wild-card contender closest to the Ravens in the conference standings, thanks to their record in AFC play (5-4). They also face maybe the toughest matchup of any AFC wild-card contender this weekend. The Patriots (9-3) won their first meeting at home by 31 points. With a loss, Miami’s postseason odds would fall to 2 percent, according to The New York Times’ playoff simulator.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1 p.m. Sunday, CBS)

For the Texans (9-3), a 10th straight win means the AFC South title is definitely theirs. For the Colts, a second straight loss means a fourth straight year out of the playoffs is probably theirs. The Times’ playoff simulator gives Indianapolis a better chance than the Dolphins of squeaking in after falling to 6-7, but not by much.

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. Sunday, CBS)

After rooting for the Chargers (9-3) in their Sunday night comeback over the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1), Ravens fans should not feel bad about a change of heart. At 5-7, the Bengals face grim postseason prospects. As two-touchdown underdogs in Los Angeles, they won’t get much of a respite Sunday. But with a Ravens win and a Chargers loss this weekend, the Ravens would be just a game behind them in the wild-card standings two weeks from their West Coast meeting.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. Sunday, CBS)

On the one hand, the Broncos’ next three opponents have won a combined eight games this season. On the other hand, Denver’s starting quarterback is still Case Keenum, and the team this week lost top wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and top cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to significant injuries. A loss to San Francisco (2-10) wouldn’t be season killing for the Broncos (6-6), but with the Chargers awaiting in their season finale, it’s not ideal, either.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders (4:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox)

The Steelers are double-digit favorites — double-digit road favorites. Ravens fans will have to wait at least another week for real hopes of waking up on a Monday atop the AFC North. After its trip to Oakland (2-10), Pittsburgh will host the Patriots and face the Saints (10-2) in New Orleans.

