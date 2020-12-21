Where do the Ravens stand in the AFC playoff race after their win over the Jaguars?

The Ravens continued their winning ways Sunday, with a 40-14 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars extending their winning streak to three games. But with the Cleveland Browns (10-4), Indianapolis Colts (10-4) and Miami Dolphins (9-5) also picking up victories over the weekend, the Ravens (9-5) remain at the eighth seed.
The Ravens need to win their remaining two games — Dec. 27 vs. the New York Giants and Jan. 3 at the Cincinnati Bengals — and get a loss from one of the teams currently occupying the three AFC wild-card spots to get back into the playoffs for a third consecutive season.
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ravens an 87.7% chance to make the playoffs with two games left in the regular season.
Here’s who the Ravens are vying with in the conference:
Tennessee Titans (10-4), fourth seed
The Titans’ win over the Detroit Lions kept them in first place in the AFC South over the Colts by virtue of their superior division record. Tennessee holds the tiebreaker edge for a wild-card spot over Baltimore because of its head-to-head victory.
Remaining games: at Green Bay, at Houston
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 97.8%
Cleveland Browns (10-4), fifth seed
The Browns bounced back from last Monday night’s disappointing loss to the Ravens with their convincing win over the New York Giants Sunday night. The Browns will remain in play for the AFC North title if the Pittsburgh Steelers are upset by the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Baltimore holds the tiebreaker edge over Cleveland for a wild-card spot because of its season sweep. The Browns hold the tiebreaker edge over the Colts and Titans for a wild-card spot because of their head-to-head victories.
Remaining games: at New York Jets, vs. Pittsburgh
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 89.8%
Indianapolis Colts (10-4), sixth seed
The Colts remain in play for the AFC South title and a wild-card spot. Baltimore holds the tiebreaker edge for a wild-card spot over Indianapolis because of its head-to-head victory.
Remaining games: at Pittsburgh, vs. Jacksonville
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 89.8%
Miami Dolphins (9-5), seventh seed
The Dolphins eliminated the New England Patriots in their win Sunday and maintained a hold of the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. Miami currently gets the edge over Baltimore for the seventh seed because of its superior conference record.
Remaining games: at Las Vegas, at Buffalo
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 34.3%
Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), ninth seed
The Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night all but dashed their chances for a playoff spot. Las Vegas needs to win out and get a lot of help to get to the postseason.
Remaining games: vs. Miami, at Denver
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: less than 1%