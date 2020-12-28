Where do the Ravens stand in the AFC playoff race after their win over the Giants?

The Colts’ blown 17-point lead was a costly one, dropping them from the sixth seed to out of the playoff picture. However, Indianapolis is still in play for a wild-card spot and the AFC South title because of Tennessee’s loss to the Packers. The Colts can clinch the division with a win over the Jaguars and a Titans loss to the Houston Texans. Indianapolis can also get a wild-card spot with a win and a loss by the Ravens, Dolphins or Browns.