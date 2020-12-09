Where do the Ravens stand in the AFC playoff race after their win over the Cowboys?

The Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night was a much-needed victory, breaking a three-game losing streak and keeping them in contention for a wild-card spot. After multiple unfavorable outcomes over the weekend, the Ravens (7-5) remain in the ninth spot in the AFC and do not control their destiny to earn a third consecutive playoff berth.
However, Monday night’s road game against the Cleveland Browns (9-3) would tremendously boost the team’s chances of getting into the playoffs, with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals remaining.
ESPN’s Football Power Index has dropped the Ravens’ chances of making the playoffs to 67.5%.
Here’s who the Ravens are vying with in the conference:
Buffalo Bills (9-3), third seed
The Bills remain one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East. Sunday night’s prime-time home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a measuring stick for Buffalo as an AFC contender but its Week 17 regular-season finale against Miami could still decide the division.
Remaining games: vs. Pittsburgh, at Denver, at New England, vs. Miami
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 96.2%
Tennessee Titans (8-4), fourth seed
The Titans’ 41-35 loss to the Browns drops them back into a tie with the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South lead. But Tennessee wins the tiebreaker by virtue of its superior division record. The Titans hold any tiebreaker edge over the Ravens for a wild-card spot because of their head-to-head win.
Remaining games: at Jacksonville, vs. Detroit, at Green Bay, at Houston
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 84.7%
Cleveland Browns (9-3), fifth seed
The Browns secured their first winning season since 2007 with their victory over the Titans. And after the Washington Football Team knocked off the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, the window to win the AFC North may have been slightly opened. Regardless, beating the Ravens at home on Monday night might all but close the door on their division rivals’ playoff chances.
Remaining games: vs. Baltimore, at New York Giants, at New York Jets, vs. Pittsburgh
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 86.4%
Miami Dolphins (8-4), sixth seed
The Dolphins stay at the sixth seed after a home victory over the Bengals but their difficult four-game stretch to conclude the season starts Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.
Remaining games: vs. Kansas City, vs. New England, at Las Vegas, at Buffalo
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 40.9%
Indianapolis Colts (8-4), seventh seed
The Colts sit in the seventh and final playoff spot but are also in contention to win the AFC South. The Ravens hold any tiebreaker edge over Indianapolis for a wild-card spot by virtue of their head-to-head victory.
Remaining games: at Las Vegas, vs. Houston, at Pittsburgh, vs. Jacksonville
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 61.4%
Las Vegas Raiders (7-5), eighth seed
The Raiders’ improbable last-minute victory — and the Jets’ inexplicable cover-0 blitz — kept them from dropping behind the Ravens and New England Patriots in the conference standings. Las Vegas would take over the seventh seed with a win over Indianapolis on Sunday.
Remaining games: vs. Indianapolis, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Miami, at Denver
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 49.7%
New England Patriots (6-6), 10th seed
Just like the Ravens, the Patriots weren’t given much help with the outcomes from Week 13. But New England, two games out of a playoff spot, has won four of its past five and has two key games remaining against Miami and Buffalo. The Patriots need a lot of help to get to the playoffs for a 12th straight season, but they’re still alive.
Remaining games: at Los Angeles Rams, at Miami, vs. Buffalo, vs. New York Jets
ESPN FPI chance to make playoffs: 13.1%