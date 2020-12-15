Where do the Ravens stand in the AFC playoff race after their win over the Browns?

After Week 14, the Ravens (8-5) have jumped up one spot to eighth place in the race for the seven AFC playoff berths. While the team remains outside the playoff picture, Monday’s game against Cleveland was by far its toughest remaining game on the schedule. The Ravens close the regular season with home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants, and then a road finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. The three teams have a combined record of 8-30-1. An 11-5 finish won’t guarantee a playoff berth, but would improve their chances greatly.