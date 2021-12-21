AFC playoff picture: Ravens on outside looking in, but pivotal Week 16 matchup vs. Bengals looms

Had the regular season ended after Week 12, the Ravens would’ve been the conference’s top seed. Now, after three straight defeats, the last a 31-30 loss Sunday night to the Green Bay Packers, they wouldn’t even make the NFL’s expanded, seven-team playoff field if the season ended Tuesday. And yet, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, they remain favored not only to make the playoffs but also to win the AFC North.