Where do the Ravens stand in the AFC playoff race after loss to Patriots?

It’s probably too much to ask the Raiders to make up the ground in the AFC West, but they’re the only team that has beaten the Chiefs and are on a three-game winning streak. Las Vegas lost to the Bills in Week 4 but beat the Browns in Week 9, a big win over a team that’s on the outside of the playoff picture. A rematch with Kansas City looms this weekend, along with games against the Colts and Dolphins in December.