An AFC viewer’s guide for Ravens fans: Making sense of an overcrowded field of contenders at the midway point

Why they should not: Four days before the Ravens came out listless and unprepared in Miami, the Bills did their own version of that dance in Jacksonville, losing 9-6 to the pitiable Jaguars. They have not been as sharp on offense as they were in 2020, ranking just 19th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Quarterback Josh Allen, regarded by many as a Most Valuable Player favorite in the early weeks, has taken a half-step back from his 2020 breakout, ranking 11th in ESPN’s QBR after he ranked third last season. Stefon Diggs was the best receiver in football last year. This year, he has been merely very good.