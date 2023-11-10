Let’s survey the AFC North as Ravens prepare for second tour of NFL’s most competitive division

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

"If we’re playing like that, we don’t even need to hit [a] peak or stride, just keep staying locked in," said Jackson when asked about hitting their peak. (Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens are used to this claustrophobia.

No matter how well they play — and that’s better than any other team in the NFL of late — they cannot break free from their three AFC North neighbors, all of whom would make the playoffs if the season ended now.

“When you see how the division is stacked up now, it’s like you have no room to breathe,” linebacker Patrick Queen said.

“It would be just terrible if everybody was not a good team in our division,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, drawing laughs with his gentle sarcasm. “That’s my best answer. We respect these teams. This is a great division. There’s no doubt it’s the best division, it’s proven. We know the teams; these teams are real. When you’re in this division, you have to play them twice a year, you understand them. It’s not just this year.”

The division sent multiple teams to the postseason each of the past three years, peaking with three entrants in 2020, and the North is now threatening to freeze every other division out of the wild-card race.

The Ravens hold a 1 1/2 game lead and have been the best of the bunch by almost any measure over the first nine weeks. They won in Cincinnati and Cleveland and would have in Pittsburgh had their receivers not abruptly lost the ability to hold onto touchdown passes. Their point differential is more than double that of any AFC North rival.

But they know that as they prepare to begin their second tour of the division by hosting the Browns and Bengals in a four-day span, one slip-up would bring them right back to the gnawing pack.

With that in mind, let’s look at the strengths, weaknesses and future prospects of each division rival.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pressures Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Oct. 1 in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/AP)

Cleveland Browns

Record: 5-3 (1-2 division, 3-2 conference)

Defense-adjusted Value Over Average: 8th (28th offense, 1st defense, 11th special teams)

Best win: The Browns opened their season by destroying the defending AFC North champion Bengals, 24-3. Their defense was frightening, holding Cincinnati to 2.6 yards per play as a hobbled Joe Burrow completed just 14 of 31 passes and converted on two of 15 third downs.

Worst loss: The Browns forfeited any chance to defeat the Ravens when rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped in at the last minute for injured quarterback Deshaun Watson. Four sacks, three interceptions and an efficient outing from Lamar Jackson later, the Ravens left Cleveland with a 28-3 victory.

Team strength: It would be difficult to find a more obvious answer than the Browns’ defense, which ranks first in DVOA against both the pass and run. Coordinator Jim Schwartz’s aggressive demeanor fits this talented group, which has allowed a measly 84.8 passing yards per game at home.

Team weakness: The Browns have not been able to rely on Watson, who has missed three games because of a shoulder injury and has yet to look like the superstar from 2020 who inspired Cleveland to pony up $230 million guaranteed. They’re better (4-1) with him than with P.J. Walker or Thompson-Robinson, but their offensive upside is sketchy.

MVP candidate: Myles Garrett (9 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterback hits) is the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the unquestioned star of a group that’s carrying the Browns. The Ravens felt like they did a good job blocking him in the first matchup, and he still finished with a sack, two quarterback hits and two hurries.

Strength of schedule: The Browns don’t have an easy road ahead with the 12th-most difficult schedule by DVOA, but after they play the Ravens on Sunday, they will have faced the more difficult half of their slate. They’ll host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 10 and finish with a date in Cincinnati, but their defense should feast on a list of underwhelming offenses lowlighted by the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Synopsis: The Browns’ upside as a Super Bowl contender took a severe hit when their best offensive player, running back Nick Chubb, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Watson’s shoulder pain left them with one of the league’s worst offenses, but their defense is such a potent anchor that they’re in excellent position, with a 62% chance to make the playoffs, according to both The New York Times’ projection system and Aaron Schatz’s DVOA featured on FTN Fantasy.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws as Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh tries to apply pressure Sept. 17 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-3 (0-2 division, 1-3 conference)

DVOA: 11th (11th offense, 11th defense, 6th special teams)

Best win: With their season in limbo at 3-3 and uncertainty lingering over the state of Burrow’s calf, the Bengals outclassed the 49ers in San Francisco two days before Halloween. Cincinnati never trailed as Burrow delivered a vintage performance — 28 of 32 for 283 yards and three touchdowns — against one of the most talented defenses in the sport.

Worst loss: At least the Bengals’ opening loss came against Cleveland’s mighty defense. What was their excuse for a 27-3 shellacking at the hands of the deeply mediocre Tennessee Titans? That Oct. 1 loss, in which the Bengals gave up 400 yards and Burrow did not complete a pass longer than 17 yards, dropped them to 1-3 and raised momentary fears of a wasted year.

Team strength: The Bengals’ season statistics are still weighed down by those dreadful performances in the first month, but Burrow and his elite pass catchers have returned to form in victories over the 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Team weakness: The Bengals can’t stop the run, a flaw that could undo them against road-grading opponents such as the Browns and Ravens, who rolled up 206 and 178 yards, respectively, in defeating Cincinnati. Opponents have averaged 5 yards per carry against coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defense, which is vulnerable at linebacker and safety.

MVP candidate: It’s a boring answer, but if the Bengals storm back to the top of the AFC North as they did after a slow start last season, Burrow will be the reason. They weren’t right when his calf wasn’t right.

Strength of schedule: The Bengals have the most difficult remaining schedule in the league, one spot above the Ravens, by DVOA. Besides their Thursday night trip to Baltimore, they will host the Browns, face the Steelers twice and travel to Jacksonville and Kansas City to play division leaders.

Synopsis: The Bengals proved last year they could overcome a messy start to make a deep playoff run and appear on track for another in-season recovery. Their defense is nothing special compared with the Browns or the Ravens, but a healthy Burrow is one of the scariest opponents in the league. The New York Times puts their chance to make the playoffs at 69%, while Schatz’s DVOA has them at 59.4%.

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens heads for the end zone after getting past Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on a 41-yard pass Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 5-3 (2-0 division, 4-2 conference)

DVOA: 14th (18th offense, 7th defense, 20th special teams)

Best win: The Steelers hang around, waiting for opponents to make mistakes and for their sputtering offense to kick in on a few late drives. They rode this formula to an Oct. 8 victory over the Ravens in what easily could have been a blowout the other way. Never doubt coach Mike Tomlin’s ability to stick in a game or a playoff race.

Worst loss: The week before they beat the Ravens, the Steelers traveled to Houston and were never in the game as Texans rookie C.J. Stroud lit them up for 306 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 shocker.

Team strength: The Steelers still get to opposing quarterbacks, a trait that will only be magnified with defensive end Cameron Heyward back from a groin injury. They rank third in blitz rate and sixth in pressure rate. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith make life miserable for opposing tackles. The pair combined for three sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble against the Ravens.

Team weakness: Who on Pittsburgh’s offense makes opposing coordinators nervous? Not quarterback Kenny Pickett, who’s thrown six touchdown passes and four interceptions. Not running back Najee Harris, who’s averaging 3.8 yards per carry. Maybe wide receiver George Pickens, but he has expressed frustration after catching three passes over the past two games.

MVP candidate: Watt (9 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, six passes defended, two forced fumbles) sits behind Garrett in the edge rusher power rankings, but not far behind. He’s capable of turning any game with a single move.

Strength of schedule: The Steelers have the 10th-hardest remaining schedule by DVOA. They’ll finish the season in Baltimore and still have two meetings with the Bengals along with a trip to Cleveland. Otherwise, a New Year’s Eve game in Seattle is their most difficult piece of unfinished business.

Synopsis: The Steelers put themselves in position to chase a playoff berth with close wins over the Ravens and Browns but still have to take their unremarkable offense to Cleveland, Cincinnati and Baltimore. Their minus-30 point differential is the worst in the division, and The New York Times puts their chance to make the postseason at 44%, while Schatz’s DVOA has them at 54%.