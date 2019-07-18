AFC North position rankings: Steelers, Browns will challenge Ravens for defensive supremacy

This might be the weakest position across the division, but someone’s got to be on top. At least Cleveland has one star: Joe Schobert was Pro Football Focus’ No. 11 linebacker last season and has nearly 250 tackles since 2017. Christian Kirksey had an injury-shortened and inconsistent 2018, but he was among the NFL's top tacklers the previous two years. Genard Avery impressed as a rookie for the Browns but might be better suited as an edge rusher.