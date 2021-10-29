AFC North breakdown: Assessing the Ravens’ competition in another heated race for the throne

Why they won’t: The Browns might be better positioned to win without their starting quarterback than any serious playoff contender, but Mayfield’s uncertain status is still a problem. Without him, they had to scrape by the toothless Denver Broncos at home. On the other side of the ball, the Browns have given up 39 points a game to the three best offenses they’ve played, so their talent does not always translate to results. They won’t face any “easy” games after a Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions.