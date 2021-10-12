Ravens practice squad OL Adrian Ealy suspended six games for violating NFL’s drug policy

Ravens offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, a member of the team’s practice squad, has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s drug policy, the league announced Tuesday.
Ealy’s suspension began Monday night and will continue until he is eligible to return on Nov. 22, after the Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears. As part of the ban, he will not be able to participate in team activities, including practice.
An undrafted rookie from Oklahoma, the 6-foot-6, 321-pound Ealy made the Ravens’ season-opening practice squad after an impressive preseason. He has not appeared in a game this season, and the Ravens have not protected him from being acquired in their weekly transactions.
The Ravens have three other offensive tackles on their practice squad: Andre Smith, who has been active for the past four games; David Sharpe; and Jaryd Jones-Smith.