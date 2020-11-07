Ravens activate six players from reserve/COVID-19 list while linebacker L.J. Fort is ruled out for Sunday

The Ravens on Saturday activated the remaining six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list who were designated as high-risk close contacts to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Inside linebackers Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison, safety DeShon Elliott, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and practice squad cornerback Terrell Bonds all finished mandatory five-day self-isolation periods. Each player will be eligible to participate in a Saturday walk-through and travel with the team for Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Fort, however, has been added to the injury report and ruled out with a finger injury.
The return of three starters, albeit with minimal practice, bodes well for the Ravens ahead of another critical AFC matchup. Bonds, who has twice been promoted to the game-day roster, may receive significant snaps Sunday with Humphrey out.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon was activated from the reserve list Thursday and returned to practice.
The Ravens have to fill three spots on the 53-man roster with Humphrey on the reserve/COVID-19 list and offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyre Phillips on the injured reserve list.