Projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster ahead of training camp

Four months ago, the Ravens were so rife with uncertainty that it’s necessary to look back to see ahead.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had asked to be traded; the wide receivers had performed so poorly that general manager Eric DeCosta was publicly critical of them; the strength program got a failing grade from the NFL Players Association; the offense had become predictable and antiquated; and the stench of an early playoff exit hung over it all.

Yet, with the start of training camp one week away, there has been a significant turnaround. Many of those issues have been addressed in notable ways. The Ravens are suddenly among the favorites in the AFC. “On paper, we look very scary,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “We’ve got the pieces; it’s just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works.”

That will be the goal this summer and through the early part of the season. There are still some questions, but the roster doesn’t have many holes. Here’s how it could look:

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

With Jackson signed through the 2027 season, and Huntley a capable and inexpensive backup, the only question is whether the Ravens will keep a third quarterback. Given Jackson’s injury history and a new NFL rule that allows teams to designate an emergency quarterback on game days, it opens up the possibility. But that would also mean dedicating a roster spot for a third-stringer (say, veteran Josh Johnson), since the rule doesn’t allow for practice squad players or practice squad call-ups to be designated. Given other needs, it seems likely the Ravens would use that spot elsewhere.

Running back

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

It remains to be seen how Dobbins will handle his apparent unhappiness over his contract situation — he didn’t participate in the Ravens’ voluntary offseason program or last month’s mandatory minicamp. Still, when healthy he’s proved to be one of the league’s better backs and it’ll be important to play and play well in a contract year, particularly given a tough market for backs seeking top-end money.

Edwards, meanwhile, was limited in minicamp but is expected back for training camp, while Hill looked solid getting most of the action in his place. One intriguing possibility if the Ravens want to add another back is undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell. The son of former Ravens defensive back Anthony Mitchell, the 5-foot-8, 179-pound speedster out of East Carolina ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in 4.37 seconds and is a capable pass catcher.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers works out during mandatory minicamp June 13 in Owings Mills. The rookie joins a unit that has been bolstered by veterans during the offseason. (Gail Burton/AP)

Wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace

Ravens wide receivers shouldn’t finish last in the NFL in yards, as they did last season, thanks to the additions of rookie Flowers and veterans Beckham and Agholor. What was once a very uninspiring group should be one of the league’s best if everyone is healthy. In terms of pecking order, the intriguing battles will come at the bottom of this group with Wallace likely battling Laquon Treadwell and James Proche II for the sixth receiver spot. Wallace’s special teams capabilities could give him the edge.

Tight end/fullback

Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

Likely and Kolar performed well in the offseason, and Andrews will again be one of the top tight ends in the league. Ricard’s future could be more murky, though. He had hip surgery in the offseason and will start camp listed as physically unable to perform.

Though Ricard has been a valuable contributor in the past, ESPN analyst Matt Bowen wonders what, if any, role he’ll have in a new scheme under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who plans to use more spread looks.

Offensive tackle

Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele

There’s not much intrigue among this group, just plenty of talent. Stanley came into the offseason healthy for the first time in years, saying during minicamp that this is the best he has felt since 2019. Mekari and Faalele, meanwhile, are versatile enough to play guard, but the Ravens would prefer to keep them here in their more natural positions.

Ravens rookie offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (71) looks to engage with John Simpson (76) during a blocking drill at mandatory minicamp June 15. Aumavae-Laulu got first-team repetitions at left guard during the minicamp. (Kevin Richardson )

Guard

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland

The surprise among the interior offensive linemen was that rookie sixth-round pick Aumavae-Laulu got first-team repetitions at left guard during minicamp, and coach John Harbaugh liked what he saw. Meanwhile, Cleveland got bumped to right tackle and he could be left battling Simpson for a roster spot with a plethora of guards already on the roster and given the flexibility of Mekari and Faalele to fill in here if needed.

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum is entrenched as the starter as he enters his second year with the Ravens. Sam Mustipher, an Owings Mills native who signed as a free agent in the offseason after spending his first three years with the Chicago Bears, could be his backup but could also become expendable if Baltimore needs to use a spot elsewhere.

Defensive line

Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Brent Urban, Angelo Blackson

The Ravens had six defensive linemen on last year’s roster and given the expectations and contributions of this group, they will likely have the same number this season. Madubuike, Pierce, Washington and Jones will carry the load up front, but Urban and Blackson, who signed as a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Bears, will also be contributors.

Veteran linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) and David Ojabo practice at Under Armour Performance Center in November. The Ravens hope Bowser can return to his 2021 form, and expectations are high for Ojabo. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Linebackers

Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith, Tyus Bowser, Tavius Robinson, Malik Harrison, Trenton Simpson, Kristian Welch, Del’Shawn Phillips

The expectations are high for Oweh and Ojabo this season, especially after the Ravens lost Justin Houston to free agency and Calais Campbell signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Houston and Campbell accounted for a combined 15 sacks last season, so Bowser will need to return to his 2021 form to help make up the difference. Still, there’s a chance the Ravens could bring Houston back or add another veteran edge rusher.

Cornerbacks

Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, Kyu Blu Kelly, Kevon Seymour

The Ravens would like to add another cornerback if they can with Armour-Davis still working his way back from a hip injury and Williams also returning from injury. Kelly was solid in the offseason but is a rookie and hasn’t faced much in the way of first-team competition yet. Ya-Sin’s addition at least shores things up opposite Humphrey.

Safety

Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens

Williams and Hamilton should form one of the league’s best safety combos, while Stone is a strong backup and special teams stalwart. The question here is who will be the nickel back? Will Hamilton rotate in there again this season, or will the versatile Stephens slide into that position full time?

Holder Jordan Stout, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Nick Moore warm up before a Ravens game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 4. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Special teams

Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore

Tucker, 33, is the best kicker in NFL history. Stout should be better in his second year as the Ravens’ punter after averaging 45.93 yards last season, good for just 24th in the NFL. Moore, meanwhile, was an All-Pro long snapper last season.