Ravens 53-man roster projection: Who’s on the bubble entering training camp?

The Ravens have entered the past two seasons with nine offensive linemen, and it’s easy to see why the streak might reach three years. Zeitler and Bozeman are all but penciled in as starters at right guard and center, respectively. Cleveland’s a top contender at left guard. Mekari can play anywhere along the line. Powers has starting experience at guard. And it’s unlikely the Ravens give up on Bredeson, a 2020 fourth-round pick, after just two seasons. Center Trystan Colon could be the odd man out.