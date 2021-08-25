Ravens 53-man roster projection: As final cuts loom, here’s how team could come together

The big question here is what to do with Trace McSorley, whose preseason is over. The Ravens have kept three quarterbacks on their initial roster every year since 2018; McSorley’s back injury and the team’s roster needs have probably doomed that trend. Harbaugh would prefer not to risk losing a dual-threat reserve who grasps the offense, but how much interest will there be leaguewide in signing a quarterback with a middling arm and a lingering injury? Especially one who averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt in the Ravens’ win over the Saints.