Projecting Ravens’ 53-man roster as cuts and practice squad decisions loom

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown, right, passes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines runs in during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — Now comes the hard part.

The Ravens preseason is over, ending Saturday night with a second straight loss, this time to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-20, at Raymond James Stadium. Up next, they must trim their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, with another 16 players designated to the practice squad on Wednesday.

With most of the starting positions having already long been determined, there were few jobs open. The one true one that was — left guard — was easily won by John Simpson, whom Harbaugh named as the starter after Saturday’s game.

Yet, there are still plenty of questions about what Harbaugh will do with respect to backups and around the fringes of the roster. If a team is only as good as its weakest link, as coaches say, then there will be some important decisions to be made.

“There will probably be two levels to it,” Harbaugh said of the cut-down process. “We will hope that guys will be interested in staying on the practice squad who don’t make it and understand that they are part of the team. If you make the practice squad, you are part of the team because you are going to play.

“It’s a good team. It’s a talented team. There’s going to be guys who get claimed — there’s no doubt.”

Here’s a look at how the initial 53-man roster could look.

Quarterbacks (2)

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Practice squad: Josh Johnson

Huntley continues to nurse a hamstring injury, and that provided an opportunity for Johnson and Anthony Brown to get even more reps in the last two preseason games. Johnson took advantage.

The 37-year-old, who is on his 14th NFL team, came into training camp a long shot to make the roster and his chances are still probably not great. But he gave Harbaugh something to think about when it comes to at least the practice squad, going 6-for-9 for 95 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale. Afterward, Harbaugh talked about the tenacity and resilience the veteran quarterback showed in trying to fight for a spot. If Johnson has a chance to be on a roster elsewhere because of the NFL’s new emergency quarterback rule, it’s likely he’ll get cut. If not, he could possibly supplant Brown on the practice squad.

“A lot of people try to put you in a box when you go through things that I go through,” Johnson said. “I won’t be defined by that. That’s kind of what my story shows — that you make your own story.

“I’ve been able to show different things with my legs, with my arms. The guys who get in the huddle with me understand my experience that I bring to it and hopefully, I’ve done enough to be able to earn a spot somewhere.”

Running back Keaton Mitchell, left, could make the Ravens' initial 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Running backs (4)

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell

Practice squad: Owen Wright

Mitchell practiced last week after returning from a minor shoulder injury but didn’t play on Saturday, even though he was dressed for the game and had been featured on special teams and occasionally in the backfield the first two preseason games. That likely bodes well for the speedy undrafted rookie free agent out of East Carolina, who also comes cheap.

Veteran Melvin Gordon, meanwhile, averaged just 3.5 yards on 17 carries in the preseason, including just three runs for 9 yards on Saturday. The 30-year-old ‘s characteristics as a runner also don’t stand apart from the other backs and he is the type of player who is usually available during the season if needed. Wright, meanwhile, had 12 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown and showed good speed against the Buccaneers. He’s also an undrafted free agent, or, put another way, is less expensive.

Wide receivers (6)

Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace

Practice squad: James Proche II, Tarik Black

There’s no sugarcoating Proche’s preseason: He fumbled away a punt inside the 20-yard line against the Philadelphia Eagles, let another get downed inside the 5 against the Washington Commanders and caught just four passes for 34 yards in three games. It would not be a shock if he were cut at this point.

Yet, he does have speed, experience and can play special teams, something not all of the other young receivers trying to make it have. Black and undrafted rookie Sean Ryan out of Rutgers have performed well in training camp, but less so in the games themselves.

Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar, right, had another solid performance Saturday night with four catches for 45 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Tight ends/fullbacks (4)

Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

Practice squad: Travis Vokolek, Ben Mason

Vokolek, a 25-year-old rookie out of Nebraska, was practically nonexistent on Saturday with just one catch for 5 yards after five catches across the first two games. Kolar, meanwhile, had another strong performance with four catches for 45 yards. He’s also healthy after injuries limited him to just two games in his rookie season and his exploits are starting to show.

Still, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Vokolek could be a project for the Ravens as a pass catcher and in-line blocker, while Mason adds versatility behind Ricard.

Offensive line (9)

Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, Patrick Mekari, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ben Cleveland

Practice squad: David Sharpe, Tashawn Manning

The battle for the starting left guard job turned out to be not much of one after all with Harbaugh calling the decision to name Simpson over rookie sixth-round pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu “pretty clear.”

Aside from outperforming Aumavae-Laulu, Simpson brings experience (35 games, including 21 starts), and the importance of having an entire offseason to learn the system after being cut from the Las Vegas Raiders and arriving in Baltimore at the end of last season can’t be overstated.

“That was huge for me,” Simpson said. “I feel like getting all the plays, hearing them over and over and over again definitely helped me. I feel like that also helped my confidence, just knowing that I know what I know was the biggest thing for me.”

As for the rest of the line, it’s possible Baltimore could go with 10 players, opting to keep either Cleveland and Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who provides a backup to Linderbaum. But given Mekari’s versatility to play guard and tackle, and fill in at center as he has in the past, Mustipher could also be expendable. Manning, an undrafted rookie out of Auburn who beat acute promyelocytic leukemia as a high school senior, meanwhile likes contact and thus has been solid in pass protection at right guard.

Ravens defensive lineman Brent Urban (97) had a handshake agreement with the team before being cut and re-signed last year. It’s possible the same scenario could unfold this summer for the 32-year-old. (Kevin Richardson )

Defensive line (4)

Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones

Practice squad: Brent Urban

Last year, Brent Urban had a handshake agreement with the team before being cut and re-signed. It’s possible the same scenario could unfold this summer for the 32-year-old.

Angelo Blackson, 30, played in 15 games for the Chicago Bears last year, but it seems unlikely the Ravens would carry more than five defensive linemen given how often they employ a nickel defense.

Outside linebackers (5)

David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh, Jadeveon Clowney, Tyus Bowser, Tavius Robinson

Practice squad: Jeremiah Moon, Malik Hamm

This one comes with a caveat. If Bowser is still on the non-football injury list after Tuesday’s cuts, that would open up a roster spot, possibly for another offensive lineman or defensive back. If Bowser, a meticulous player when it comes to his preparation who was also still limping last week, comes off the list, he’ll still need at least a couple of weeks to get ready for the season, meaning it’s unlikely he would be available for the Sept. 10 opener against the Houston Texans.

Harbaugh, unsurprisingly, was noncommittal about Bowswer’s status, saying on Saturday, “I think you will see that one when the move gets made — you’ll know.”

As for Moon and Hamm, both have performed solidly during camp, though Hamm, a Baltimore native and undrafted rookie, has been sidelined of late with an undisclosed injury.

Ravens inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips had 27 tackles over three preseason games. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Inside linebackers (5)

Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Del’Shawn Phillips, Trenton Simpson

Practice squad: Kristian Welch, Josh Ross

Between Phillips, Simpson, Welch and Ross, it was Phillips who performed the best in the preseason, racking up 27 tackles over three games.

That included a team-high eight on Saturday. That wasn’t lost on Harbaugh.

“Defensively, I thought he really shined, you know, especially the first two games,” Harbaugh said. “He probably took a step forward definitely as a linebacker this offseason and this training camp.”

Given the NFL’s new kickoff rules, Welch and Ross figure to be better suited for the practice squad than on special teams.

Cornerback (9)

Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Ar’Darius Washington, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, Kyu Kelly

Practice squad: Tae Hayes

The Ravens would probably like to keep another corner or safety given how decimated their secondary is with Humphrey likely to miss the start of the season after foot surgery, Williams out until at least October because of ankle surgery and Ya-Sin and Armour-Davis missing time this summer because of injuries. Darby, though healthy, also has a lengthy injury history and is less than a year removed from a torn ACL.

This is also where some roster gymnastics could come into play, with the Ravens possibly moving Williams to injured reserve to clear another spot, which, along with doing the same with Bowser, would allow them room to bring back Kevon Seymour and keep recently signed Arthur Maulet, who has slot experience but was sidelined with a hamstring injury during the preseason.

Safety (3)

Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Geno Stone

Practice squad: Daryl Worley, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Given the talent and versatility of the secondary, the Ravens can afford to go with just three safeties with Stephens able to rotate over and even Washington, despite his lack of size, having shown in the preseason that he can be a dependable backup in a pinch.

Specialists (3)

Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott

Though he missed a few kicks in practice, Tucker was unsurprisingly perfect when it came to games. He didn’t miss a field goal or extra point and connected on kicks of 60, 44, 43 and 39 yards.

Stout, meanwhile, was particularly sharp in the final game, averaging 51.6 yards on five punts, two of which landed inside the 20. And Ott has stepped right in and looked the part after the Ravens lost Nick Moore for the season to a torn Achilles tendon.

Season opener

Texans at Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM