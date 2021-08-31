From Lamar Jackson to Ar’Darius Washington, here’s the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster

The Ravens’ roster cut-down is complete, even if their roster maneuvering isn’t.
The team released nearly two dozen players Tuesday, trimming the roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. A handful of contributors are expected to come and go as general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh decide on injured-reserve designations and scour the waiver wire for help.
But for now, the Ravens have their first 53-man roster of the 2021 season. Here’s how it breaks down:
Quarterback (2)
- Lamar Jackson
- Tyler Huntley
Running back (3)
- Gus Edwards
- Ty’Son Williams
- Justice Hill
Wide receiver (7)
- Sammy Watkins
- Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
- Rashod Bateman
- Miles Boykin
- Devin Duvernay
- James Proche II
- Tylan Wallace
Tight end/fullback (4)
- Mark Andrews
- Nick Boyle
- Josh Oliver
- Patrick Ricard
Offensive line (9)
- Ronnie Stanley
- Ben Powers
- Bradley Bozeman
- Kevin Zeitler
- Alejandro Villanueva
- Tyre Phillips
- Ben Cleveland
- Patrick Mekari
- Trystan Colon
Defensive line (5)
- Calais Campbell
- Brandon Williams
- Derek Wolfe
- Justin Madubuike
- Broderick Washington
Outside linebacker (5)
- Justin Houston
- Tyus Bowser
- Odafe Oweh
- Jaylon Ferguson
- Daelin Hayes
Inside linebacker (4)
- Patrick Queen
- Malik Harrison
- Chris Board
- Kristian Welch
Cornerback (6)
- Marlon Humphrey
- Marcus Peters
- Tavon Young
- Jimmy Smith
- Anthony Averett
- Chris Westry
Safety (5)
- Chuck Clark
- DeShon Elliott
- Brandon Stephens
- Geno Stone
- Ar’Darius Washington
Specialist (3)
- Justin Tucker
- Sam Koch
- Nick Moore
This article will be updated.