xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

From Lamar Jackson to Ar’Darius Washington, here’s the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 31, 2021 4:25 PM

The Ravens’ roster cut-down is complete, even if their roster maneuvering isn’t.

The team released nearly two dozen players Tuesday, trimming the roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. A handful of contributors are expected to come and go as general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh decide on injured-reserve designations and scour the waiver wire for help.

Advertisement

But for now, the Ravens have their first 53-man roster of the 2021 season. Here’s how it breaks down:

Quarterback (2)

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Tyler Huntley

Running back (3)

  • Gus Edwards
  • Ty’Son Williams
  • Justice Hill

Wide receiver (7)

  • Sammy Watkins
  • Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
  • Rashod Bateman
  • Miles Boykin
  • Devin Duvernay
  • James Proche II
  • Tylan Wallace

Tight end/fullback (4)

  • Mark Andrews
  • Nick Boyle
  • Josh Oliver
  • Patrick Ricard

Offensive line (9)

Advertisement
  • Ronnie Stanley
  • Ben Powers
  • Bradley Bozeman
  • Kevin Zeitler
  • Alejandro Villanueva
  • Tyre Phillips
  • Ben Cleveland
  • Patrick Mekari
  • Trystan Colon

Defensive line (5)

  • Calais Campbell
  • Brandon Williams
  • Derek Wolfe
  • Justin Madubuike
  • Broderick Washington

Outside linebacker (5)

  • Justin Houston
  • Tyus Bowser
  • Odafe Oweh
  • Jaylon Ferguson
  • Daelin Hayes

Inside linebacker (4)

  • Patrick Queen
  • Malik Harrison
  • Chris Board
  • Kristian Welch

Cornerback (6)

  • Marlon Humphrey
  • Marcus Peters
  • Tavon Young
  • Jimmy Smith
  • Anthony Averett
  • Chris Westry

Safety (5)

  • Chuck Clark
  • DeShon Elliott
  • Brandon Stephens
  • Geno Stone
  • Ar’Darius Washington

Specialist (3)

  • Justin Tucker
  • Sam Koch
  • Nick Moore

This article will be updated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement