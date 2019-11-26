The Ravens are six-point home favorites over the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their much-anticipated game Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After the Ravens’ 45-6 road win Monday night over the Los Angeles Rams, their seventh straight victory, some betting lines increased by as much as two points in their favor. The Ravens (9-2) have covered the spread in their past five games, and done so with ease, outscoring opponents by a combined 202-62 and powering quarterback Lamar Jackson’s NFL Most Valuable Player candidacy.
The NFC-leading 49ers (10-1) have won two straight since a Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks ruined their 8-0 start. On Sunday night, they demolished the Green Bay Packers at home, 37-8, holding quarterback Aaron Rodgers to 104 passing yards and one touchdown. San Francisco has been favored in all but one of its past nine games, a 20-7 road win over the Rams that the team entered as a three-point underdog.
Sunday’s game will pit perhaps the NFL’s best offense against its best defense. The Ravens scored six touchdowns in their six possessions Monday with Jackson, posting nearly 500 yards against a Rams defense that had been one of the league’s stingiest of late. The 49ers, meanwhile, are first in both yards per play allowed and yards per game allowed and second in scoring defense.
Neither team has fared well against nonconference opponents in recent years. The Ravens are 4-4 overall and 1-7 against the spread versus NFC foes in their past eight home games, according to CBS Sports, while San Francisco is 2-9 overall since 2014 in road games against AFC teams.
The Ravens and 49ers have met just six times in franchise history. The Ravens won four straight from 2003 to 2013, including Super Bowl XLVII, but the 49ers won their most recent meeting, in 2015.
The over-under for the game is 46 points.