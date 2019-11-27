Ravens 28, 49ers 17: While the 49ers have the No. 1 overall defense, they only rank No. 19 in defending the run, which of course plays right into the Ravens’ strengths. The weather forecast also looks terrible, seemingly an advantage for the Ravens and their run game. The 49ers have the No. 2 rush offense in the league but they’re also averaging 65 fewer yards a game than the No. 1 Ravens. At this juncture, after watching them dismantle the best teams in the league over and over, it seems silly to pick against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.