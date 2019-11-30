The Ravens have promoted guard Parker Ehinger from their practice squad to their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the Ravens released center Jake Brendel, whom they signed Wednesday after starting center Matt Skura (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Ehinger, who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in mid-September, was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. After starting four games as a rookie and another in 2017, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys the following offseason.
Ehinger, 26, has battled knee injuries throughout his NFL career. The Cincinnati product has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals.