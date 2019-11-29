“We’ve faced some really good fronts up until this point, and these guys coming up, they’re no slouch,” Brown said of a line also starring defensive ends Arik Armstead (10 sacks), Nick Bosa (eight) and DeForest Buckner (5½). “They’re very talented. ... They’ve got a lot of talent. They’ve got a lot of statistics as well, man, as far as I know, guys with a lot of pressures and sacks and all those different things. So we’re going to have our hands full. It’s the NFL. You’re going to have to bring your lunch pail every Sunday, but we’re excited for the battle.”