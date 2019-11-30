“Fast, aggressive, physical,” Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV said when asked to describe the 49ers. “Their front seven is pretty stout. And they come in here with that swagger like they expect to win. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us, and we’re looking forward to it. We respect the heck out of them, because, shoot, they’re 10-1. They deserve that. So, when they come to The Bank [M&T Bank Stadium], they’re going to get our best, and we expect to get their best.”