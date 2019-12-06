A day after a San Francisco 49ers radio color analyst was suspended for saying Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an edge on faking handoffs Sunday because of his skin color, wide receiver Willie Snead IV called the broadcaster a “sore loser."
As two prominent black 49ers players came out Thursday in support of Tim Ryan, saying they didn’t believe his comments to be racist or offensive, Snead took a more derisive tone. Told that Ryan had said in a radio interview Monday that Jackson’s “dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform” had given him an advantage in the Ravens’ win Sunday, Snead said he should “take the 'L' and move on.”
“It is what it is, bro,” he said. “They got the Saints this week. They couldn’t tackle [Jackson] even if they knew he had the ball, so it’s like ... it don’t matter.”
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 49ers team officials said in a statement that they were “disappointed” in Ryan’s comments and that they called the Ravens to apologize. Ryan, 52, a former NFL defensive lineman who has worked for the team since 2014, has been suspended for the team’s game Sunday against New Orleans.
San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Dee Ford said Ryan was at the team hotel in Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday, where he apologized to players.
“It’s a play where he’s talking football and he could have used better verbiage,” Sherman told reporters. “But I don’t think anybody in this locker room has taken it offensively. He’s apologized. And we know his character. Hopefully, this can blow over and we can move past it.”
Said Ford: “We know what he was trying to say. It’s just the era we live in. It’s just messed up. But internally we’ve got his back.”