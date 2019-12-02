After Edwards’ third-and-1 attempt was stuffed, Jackson lined up under center, not out of the pistol. “When the ball’s a little wetter, it’s a little easier to get it to him under center,” Mekari said. At the snap of the ball, San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner blitzed the gap between Mekari and Yanda. Yanda bent him back with his left shoulder. Jackson had to shoot through the first hole he saw, and that was it. He rode on right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s back before falling forward for a 3-yard gain.