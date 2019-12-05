The San Francisco 49ers have suspended their radio color-analyst for suggesting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson held an edge on faking handoffs in the team’s 20-17 win Sunday because of his skin color, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.
According to the report, the 49ers suspended Tim Ryan, who made the comments Monday on KNBR, a Bay Area sports radio station.
“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said, according to the report.
“I mean, you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision, forget about it, he’s out of the gate.“
According to the report, 49ers team officials issued a statement, saying they are “disappointed” in Ryan’s comments and are suspending him for the team’s upcoming game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The 49ers also reportedly called the Ravens to “extend our apologies and assure them the matter is not being taken lightly.”
The Ravens on Wednesday reportedly told The Chronicle, “The 49ers reached out to us earlier today and explained what happened.”
Ravens running back Mark Ingram II responded to the report on Twitter Wednesday evening with a clown emoji.