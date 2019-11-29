Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle) practiced for the third straight day Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Pierce was listed as a full participant on Friday’s injury report for the first time since he was hurt in the Ravens’ Week 10 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale on Friday declined to speculate on Pierce’s availability for Sunday’s game, but acknowledged that “it was good to see him out there for three days in a row.”
Rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin (ankle) was the only Raven to miss practice Friday and is questionable. Tight end Nick Boyle (ankle), guard Bradley Bozeman (ankle), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle) and defensive tackle Domata Peko (knee) were not limited in practice but are also questionable.
The 49ers ruled out starting defensive end Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring) and backup wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee). Ford has 6½ sacks in 10 games. Left tackle Joe Staley (finger) and running back Matt Breida (ankle) are questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week.
Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) were also limited Thursday and Friday but are expected to play. With Pettis’ absence and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, a healthy scratch in San Francisco’s Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers, recently undergoing an MRI on his knee and big toe, the 49ers could be limited in the passing game Sunday.