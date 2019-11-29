Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) were also limited Thursday and Friday but are expected to play. With Pettis’ absence and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, a healthy scratch in San Francisco’s Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers, recently undergoing an MRI on his knee and big toe, the 49ers could be limited in the passing game Sunday.