Childs Walker, reporter: After a long run of blowouts, the Ravens proved they could win a dogfight against an opponent that matched them in almost every way. Justin Tucker reminded us how valuable he is as an ace in the hole in such situations, hitting from 49 yards under miserable conditions to win the game. For the first time in more than two months, the Ravens had done to them what they’ve done to most opponents this season. The 49ers ran at will on a rain-soaked field, using shifty back Raheem Mostert to exploit poor edge play by the Ravens’ outside linebackers. Lamar Jackson suffered through his worst passing performance in recent memory, missing on a number of short throws. The pouring rain was a factor, but Jackson’s opposite number, Jimmy Garoppolo, threw far more precisely. Jackson was still effective as a runner, but the 49ers’ ultra-athletic defensive front proved the Ravens’ offense is not invincible against.