Advertisement
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 2023 undrafted free agent tracker: Maryland WR Dontay Demus Jr., East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell among additions

Baltimore Sun

With the NFL draft over, the Ravens turn their attention to the undrafted market.

Baltimore entered the draft with 63 players and made six picks, leaving space to add a big class. Here’s a look at the additions:

Advertisement

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr.: The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Demus, a Washington native, ranks fifth in career receiving touchdowns (14), seventh in career receiving yards (2,008) and ninth in career receptions (125) in Maryland history after five seasons with the Terps. A three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention, Demus suffered a season-ending knee injury during the fifth game of the 2021 season but returned to start 12 games a senior, catching 22 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown.

East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell: The 5-8, 179-pound Mitchell is the son of Anthony Mitchell, who earned a roster spot with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2000 and was a reserve during the team’s run to the Super Bowl title. The younger Mitchell is a two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection and ECU’s career leader in rushing yards per game (91.7) and yards per carry (6.54). Also a dangerous receiver and kick returner, he tied for fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2022 with 1,837 all-purpose yards.

Advertisement

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson: The 6-1, 195-pound Henderson threw for 3,216 yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions and rushed for 149 yards and four scores last season, earning All-Colonial Athletic Association second team honors.

Shepard wide receiver Brian Walker: The 6-5, 240-pound Walker, a Clarksburg graduate, earned first-team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East honors in 2022 with 63 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns.

Rutgers wide receiver Sean Ryan: The 6-2, 200-pound Ryan led the Scarlet Knights with 440 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2022. The Brooklyn native previously played for West Virginia and Temple.

SMU offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas: The 6-5, 311-pound Thomas started at all five offensive line positions in 2022 across 12 games, earning All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens Insider

Weekly
Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun.
Advertisement
Advertisement